Creed 3: Jonathan Majors Is In Talks For The Film

Creed 3: Jonathan Majors is in talks with MGM to star in Creed III. The Lovecraft Country actor may play Adonis Creed’s rival, played by Michael B. Jordan.

Majors was known for starring in the Lovecraft Country series, playing the role of Atticus Freeman. The actor was also in Detachment Blood, Spike Lee’s latest film, released by Netflix.

Currently Majors is preparing to play the villain Kang in Ant-Man 3. The actor is also awaiting confirmation from HBO to return to the set of Lovecraft Country, in an eventual second season of the series. His next films to hit theaters in 2021 are J.D. Dillard’s Devotion and Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba in the cast.

The third film about Adonis Creed will feature the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. B. Jordan, in addition to reprising his role as Adonis Creed, will also direct the production this time around. The film will also be the first in the franchise not to feature Sylvester Stallone.

Creed III is set to debut on November 23, 2022.