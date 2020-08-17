Creditas will have housing service that will be very helpful

Specialist in online credit with guarantee, fintech Creditas will have a new service, which will combine real estate services and liquidity: it is Creditas Home, which arrives to facilitate the life of Brazilians in access and with services for homes.

The idea is that the service meets the needs at all stages of the relationship between a person and their property, ranging from immediate liquidity to the anticipation of the sale, whether for sale or exchange, real estate advice for those who want to purchase a property and also renovate.

In the case of anticipation of the sale, Creditas grants an advance of up to 60% of the property’s value, thanks to a loan with guarantee of the property, which can reach a grace period of up to 12 months for fintech to work on the property and sell it. at a fair price. When it is sold, the loan is repaid and the owner keeps the balance, thus avoiding a hasty sale of assets and with a value below that practiced in the market.

The exchange is the procedure indicated for those who want to sell their property to buy another one, and in this case, the customer uses the value of the anticipation of the sale to enter the one they want. For the remainder of the payment, Creditas finances with its partners, allowing the user to move immediately, solving their questions with fintech. Those who wish to reform can count on the help of a technical team throughout the process, with good cost-benefit.

For sales, Creditas Home has a marketplace, and ensures that your store has more agility in the sales process when compared to other platforms, with good offer and good price. For this, it produces 3D pieces of how the property would be renovated and manages all interested contacts, at no cost to the customer. The good price, on the other hand, is determined by the algorithm developed by the fintech intelligence team, which determines the expected transaction value of the property and how much should be offered.

The product is available to customers in São Paulo – according to Secovi-SP, in the last few months, there has been an increase in the sale of residential units in the city – and should reach more regions by the end of the year.

We want to be more and more a complete platform, which brings together everything our customer needs. We are expanding our product portfolio for the real estate ecosystem and, at each stage, we will be closer to offering solutions that combine financial products and real estate services. We want that when people think about real estate, Creditas Home is the best option. We are evolving more and more. Creditas was born offering the loan with a guarantee and now launches a real estate solution that aims to accompany all the needs of our customers throughout their life ”. Sergio Furio, founder and CEO of Creditas.



