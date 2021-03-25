Creature in the Well, free game on the Epic Games Store

Creature in the Well will be available for free on the Epic Games Store throughout the week. The Fall makes way for the next free game on the Epic Games Store.

As planned, the title has already been replaced by Creature in the Well, a Flight School Studio production, a dungeon crawler with a lot of pinball and some swords. From this same March 25 to April 1, all users of the platform will be able to claim the game completely free of charge, so they will be able to add the product to their libraries permanently.

Creature in the Well is a hack and slash action game that fuses pinball with the dungeon crawler genre. The protagonist is the last BOT-C unit, which will have to enter the depths of the mountain to restore the power of an old facility. Players will be able to discover different pieces of equipment to liberate the city of Mirage.

The next free game will be Tales of the Nonsea, which will take us to a fenced future, where self-aware robots and human beings coexist peacefully in the same world. They do it to survive, since the tension and mistrust between the two is beginning to surface. The protagonist of the adventure is a former policeman who left the profession due to frustrations suffered in the past, so he becomes a private investigator, an excuse to continue getting drunk every two by three. In a cyberpunk-style city, bathed in neon lights, the City of Heaven hides the greed of each other.

On any given day, one of those drunken at the bar, the protagonist learns of a strange disappearance that at first seemed normal, but later turned out to be more complicated. A satanic murderer who had fled justice long ago was involved in the case. Memories return to his mind and events from the past threaten to upset the life of this drunken ex-cop.

