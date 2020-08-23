Creators of RPG Black Myth: Wukong

Despite the good aspect of the game still in an early stage of its development, the Chinese study acknowledges that there is still much to improve.

One of the great surprises of the week is surely Black Myth: Wukong, an action RPG developed by Game Science, which have been overwhelmed by the popularity of the announcement trailer for this new title. This first trailer has been able to gather in a few days more than 3 million views on the YouTube channel of the IGN portal, where it was officially announced for the western market, while it reached no less than 10 million on the Chinese video platform BiliBili. The Chinese studio reacted to this great repercussion, assuring that they wanted to create an “honest video” to recruit developers and thus complete the creation of the game.

This has been recognized by the founder of GameScience, Feng Ji, who has confessed that the objective of the gameplay was nothing but to attract developers from around the world to be attracted to the project, and thus join the development process of Black Myth : Wukong, an RPG that targets next-gen consoles and PC.

Also, Ji has stated that although the studio is happy about the great reception of the first trailer of their game, they will not let that popularity go to their heads. Despite this, they invite even those who have already enjoyed this video to forget what they have seen, since they assure that they can still do better and the game will be improved in several ways.

Still a lot to improve

In fact, and surprisingly, Ji points to several technical problems in the trailer, among which are, for example, a low frame rate in a certain scene, and likewise, he also says that the depth of the sound and its implementation they have to improve. He also mentions some animations, the textures of certain areas of the map, and the physics, which he believes should be improved.

Be that as it may, the reality is that the Chinese study of Game Science has managed to capture the attention of the entire industry with this amazing gameplay. Now we just need to know more data and an approximate launch date, which will be, at the earliest, in 2021, and will be launched on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.



