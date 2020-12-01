Creators of Alien Isolation continue to work on FPS

Creative Assembly, also known for being the developers of the Total War series, is exploring the possibility of launching new intellectual properties.

That The Creative Assembly is working on a first-person shooter isn’t news. The developer behind Alien Isolation and the Total War saga already announced some time ago that it was making this project, although no further details were revealed about it. In an article published by Games Industry.biz, Tim Heaton, from SEGA Europe, has referred directly to the project, which is encompassed within a company’s strategy to continue growing progressively.

“What we are trying to do is look for new intellectual properties. There’s a new FPS game from Creative Assembly, and they’re expanding teams around new IPs. Our internal studies follow a two-pronged strategy: do more with what we have and think about new intellectual properties ”. The manager also affirmed that they are growing and that SEGA Japan is providing them with the investment they need to continue increasing their value.

Alien Isolation, no sequel news

For years, the community has asked for a sequel to Alian Isolation, but so far the step has never been taken. The latest in the saga is the Nintendo Switch version of the game for PS4, Xbox One and PC, as well as an exclusive title for mobile devices, Alien: Blackout. Interestingly, this latest video game continues the story of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of the character from the movies.

Recently, Creative Assembly explained what the process of creating the video game was like, which was not immediately approved by SEGA. In fact, the project was kept secret for a time, after the Japanese rejected the initial idea. The team did not give up and decided to continue, until at the end it was able to present a proposal that, this time, received the approval of the Japanese branch of the company. Will we ever experience the terror of Alian Isolation again in the future? The question remains unanswered until further notice.



