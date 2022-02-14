Creator Studio Facebook: How It Works, 6 Basic Tools

Facebook: You may have come across the following search ‘Facebook Creator Studio’ today. What’s this? What is it for? Creator Studio is a Facebook service that brings together all the tools you need to “effectively publish, manage, monetize, and track the performance of content across all of your Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts.”

And in addition, it also allows you to “identify new features and monetization opportunities that you could take advantage of.”

Facebook Creator Studio

For both your Facebook posts and your Instagram posts, Creator Studio allows you to:

Edit Post

Boost Post

Prohibit others from embedding the post

Mark post as expired

Delete post

Change post date to show lower in page bio

See stats about Facebook post performance in the content library