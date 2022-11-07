Creator of “The Handmaid’s Tale” About The Sixth and Final Season, As Well As Plans For The Spin-off “Testaments”

Those of us who have a Hulu subscription know that we are currently finishing the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The dystopian drama has been a wild ride full of new characters, the streaming service has already announced that season 6 will be its last. Fortunately, they already have plans for another series set in Gilead and based on the sequel to the novel by Margaret Atwood. And the creator of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Bruce Miller recently spoke about the final season of the show and the plan for the spin-off “Testaments”.

The fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will end this Wednesday with the upcoming final episode of “Safe.” Before the finale, Bruce Miller told Deadline about the whole episode and the future of the series. When asked about how the show is approaching the finale of the upcoming series and its connection with the “Testaments,” Miller offered a peek behind the scenes, saying:

Well, I’m working on “Covenants” while I’m working on season 6 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It’s great to have another book to read. I think that people who watch the TV show should come to terms with the fact that, just like “The Handmaid” does not follow the book, “Covenants” is a continuation of this TV show. So I don’t necessarily strive for these things, as in the “Testaments”, but everyone is growing in this direction. Margaret [Atwood] and I talked a lot about the character [June]. She watched some shows even before she started writing “Testaments”. I think the characters have a lot in common, and that’s great, and they definitely fit the “Testaments”.

Well, that’s intriguing. It seems that the “Testaments” series will not be an exact copy of Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name. Perhaps this was to be expected, since “The Handmaid’s Tale” took many liberties and made changes to the book. And this should allow even the most well-read fans to be surprised by the content of the spin-off.

Bruce Miller’s comments to Deadline show how methodically he and the guys from The Handmaid’s Tale approach work on the Emmy-winning drama. Because, although season 5 is just coming to an end, plans for season 6 are already taking shape, as well as for a spin-off. And smart Money says there will be a lot of tweaks to “Covenants” throughout the final season of the original show on Hulu.

The novel “Testaments” is told by three different narrators: Aunt Lydia, baby Nicole, who grew up in Toronto, and Hannah, also known as Agnes, who grew up in Gilead. And so some fans are wondering how the show “The Handmaid’s Tale” will cope with the end of June, and whether it will develop in the same way as the novels. Bruce Miller addressed this in the same interview, saying:

But as for June, I don’t feel faithful to wrap her up the way she wrapped up in the novel “Testaments”. I just want to follow the story and make sure it makes sense. But you have to remember that the whole voice—over that we hear is a June story. This is not Gilead, this is “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Of course, I thought of the series as a memoir of a part of June’s life, and not the part where she considered herself a servant. I think in the end, just like before we started the show, they had a life. It will go on and on, no matter how it goes on, and we won’t see it. And since we’ve seen this part so closely, I feel like you care what happens to it next, but it’s not that story.

Well, I’m definitely intrigued. It looks like Bruce Miller and company will continue to make the universe created by Margaret Atwood their own for the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale. And they clearly have serious plans for how to finish the story of the main character Elisabeth Moss. Will she ever be able to reunite with her daughter Hannah? Only time will tell, but the return of this character in the fifth season was an exciting experience.

It is currently unclear when the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be released or when we should expect to return to Gilead with The Covenants. It is clear that there are a lot of questions about the new series, including whether Ann Dowd will return as Aunt Lydia. But smart money says we’ll have to wait a while before we get the real information. Fortunately, we can revisit the first five seasons to keep ourselves busy. In the meantime, check out the list of TV premieres to plan your next binge viewing.