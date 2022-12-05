Creative Director of The Multiplayer Game Halo Infinity Has Left 343 Industries

Tom French, creative director of the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode, has left 343 Industries after 11 years at the company.

French made the announcement via Twitter, where he announced that he was leaving for the yet-to-be-announced “new adventures.”

“It was a huge honor for me to be a part of a game that I loved so much as a player and admired as a developer,” French said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my time at 343.”

French was familiar to Halo fans as he had appeared in developer diaries and multiplayer features over the years.

French is not the only big name to leave 343 Industries this year. Back in September, the founder of the developer, Bonnie Ross, resigned to deal with a “family medical problem,” and soon after, the developer of the Halo Infinite Slipspace Engine, David Berger, left.

Going back a bit, lead multiplayer game designer Andrew Witts left 343 Industries in March, and lead screenwriter Aaron Linde left to join Riot Games back in January.

Halo Infinite itself has caused some excitement among fans since its release last year. The game was well received by critics at launch, earning five stars in the NME review, where we marked it as the “best AAA shooter of the year”.

Despite this, the game quickly ran out of steam, especially in terms of multiplayer support, as fans criticized its disappointing development system and the “bumpy” launch of the second season.

Matt Bootie, head of Microsoft Studios, admitted that the game had a rather difficult path, comparing the launch of Halo Infinite to “the classic runner’s mistake when he stumbles and stumbles on the finish line.”

Since then, the developer has thanked fans for their patience when long-awaited features such as Forge Mode, Mission Replay and online co-op were added to the game in the winter update.

343 industries described this update as a “big step forward” for the game, but added that it was just a “first step,” promising that in 2023 the game will complete the turnaround with “shorter seasons, more regular content flow, and big things ahead.”

