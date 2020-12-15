Creative Christmas gift ideas for up to R $ 300

With the holiday season approaching, the big challenge is to find the ideal Christmas gift for a family member or secret friend. Sometimes, as much as we know the person, it is difficult to find a treat that really pleases.

Knowing that this is not a simple task, we present nine suggestions for creative gifts worth up to R $ 300. Discover the options designed for different profiles.

Smart Universal Control, Positive Smart Home

Positivo’s Universal Control Smart has the function of gathering all the remote controls in just one cell phone application. Simple to set up, it is compatible with several models of TVs, DVDs and even air conditioning.

Thus, it is possible to control the electronics of the house with few touches. Certainly, a perfect Christmas gift for technology fans!

Fire TV Stick Lite

Don’t know how to turn TV into Smart TV? The Fire TV Stick Lite is a great solution. Playing images in Full HD, the device from Amazon accesses the main streaming services – such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + and Spotify.

The special remote control with the Alexa virtual assistant is another positive point. With it, it is possible to perform various actions using voice commands.

Tablet M7S Go, 16GB, Multilaser

The M7S Go Model from Multilaser is a great tablet for children. Using a Quad Core processor, the device features a 7-inch screen and 16 GB of internal storage. A great combination for those looking for entertainment.

Thus, the little ones can have fun with the games available on Google Play or watching videos on YouTube Kids. In addition, it is a great tool for those who are conducting their first school research.



