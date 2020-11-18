Creative Announces New Stage V2 Soundbar: Price

Ideal for spaces where it is not possible to mount a sound system with multiple satellites and speakers, sound bars have become a very attractive option, both for the audio possibilities they provide and for their decorative design. And after the first Stage, the brand specialized in sound Creative presents its new 2.1 bar, the Creative Stage V2.

Creative Stage V2

An enhanced successor to the Creative Stage, the Creative Stage V2 bar includes new features, such as the new Sound Blaster audio technologies: Surround and Clear Dialog. In addition, the device mounts larger soundboards, so it manages to offer better audio, clearer, and also an improved surround sound.

Thanks to Sound Blaster Clear Dialog technology, users will be able to perceive audio that has been extracted and amplified “without compromising ambient sound.” And through the Surround system, the Creative Stage V2 also manages to create an expanded surround sound stage in which we can enjoy movies in a very similar way to how we perceive sound in a movie theater, but from the comfort of home.

Connectivity and Price

The audio system features 2 midrange drivers and a powerful subwoofer ready to fill any room with rich audio and powerful bass. Creative Stage V2 implements several connectivity options:

– TV ARC

– Optical input

– Auxiliary input

– Bluetooth

– USB (capable of streaming audio)

This makes this bar an audio entertainment system for many devices, including televisions, computers, mobile phones, or video game consoles. In addition, the soundbar comes with a remote control with which users can change sound sources, adjust treble and bass, as well as control the Surround and Clear Dialog systems.

With a minimalist design, Creative Stage V2 does not yet have an exact release date, but it does have a price: € 109.99.



