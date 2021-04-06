Creates a ‘unique’ composition inspired by Kurt Cobain

Recently, an organization dedicated to mental health called Over the Bridge started a project to honor artists who died due to mental disorders. Among them, stands out the former vocalist of the Nirvana band, Kurt Cobain, who left the world 27 years ago, on April 5, 1994.

The project called Lost Tapes of the 27 Club (“The Lost Tapes of the Club of 27”) used Magenta AI, a Google Artificial Intelligence engine, in combination with a common neural network to analyze the compositions of the Cobain band and produce an unprecedented song. In all, more than 24 Nirvana songs were used to “feed” and “teach” the software.

In the end, artificial intelligence was able to create the basis of the melody for all the music, with the exception of vocals and how they would be performed. In this way, the project had the help of Eric Hogan, lead singer of a Nirvana tribute band, to honor Kurt. According to him, the process demanded “many trials and errors”, but promoted good results. Check out the sound below:

In addition to Drowned in the Sun, which seeks to honor Nirvana, the Lost Tapes of the 27 Club also released other songs, inspired by the work of Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix – you can check the result on the official YouTube channel clicking here.

Although not the first organization to use artificial intelligence to “revive artists”, Over the Bridge – a name that refers to the song Under the Bridge, by Red Hot Chili Peppers, with depression as its main theme – certainly promotes a necessary message about the importance of mental health.