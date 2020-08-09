Created controversy: Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition features have been announced. This model of the Chinese company will be produced and launched in a short time. So will the Special Edition’s appearance be appreciated?

How are the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition features?

Making a share on his Twitter account, Xiaomi asked users for the color of his new product. There is no information on the promotional poster prepared for this question. It sparked a discussion amongst the published image users.

Some users think that the Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition will be produced in a special red color. Other users say that Xiaomi prefers the color orange and the phone in the photo is equipped with an orange tone.

Those who argue that this model is orange use Twilight Orange (twilight orange), which Xiaomi uses for the Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro models, as an argument. There was no statement from Xiaomi about this issue.

Special Edition will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. Home to two different RAM options, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM, the Chinese representative offers only one option for storage: 128 GB.

Some sources close to Xiaomi think that this model will have different features than phones in the Redmi 8 family. The Helio G90T processor was manufactured with a 12 nm fabrication process.

It has 8 seeds within itself. Two of them are run at 2.05 GHz. The other 6 are serving at 2 GHz. We’ll learn more about the Special Edition in the coming days.



