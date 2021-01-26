Create the first cybersecurity vaccine in Spain: Microclaudia

Immersed in the middle of the global vaccination campaign, the whole world is waiting for when it will receive the long-awaited doses of vaccines against Covid-19. And in a curious parallel with current reality, we must talk about another vaccine. But one created not in a normal laboratory, but computerized. A digital cure against viruses that affect systems. A vaccine against computer malware.

Microclaudia

The CCN-CERT (Centro Criptológico Nacional) and S2 Grupo, a company specialized in the development and provision of products and services related to cybersecurity, have developed a pioneering project in Spain that represents the first cybersecurity “vaccine”. Under the name of “Microclaudia”, experts from both organizations have created the first tool for the “vaccination” of computers and computer systems that will prevent malware from infecting the computers of companies or entities, ‘vaccinating’ them against attempts at Phishing, Ransomware, Cryptohacking, etc.

How does this digital vaccine work? Because malware looks for computers that are not infected, precisely to infect them, Microclaudia uses knowledge about these forms of “searching” for uninfected computers to create a tool that provides the possibility of anticipating and making the malware believe that the computer already has a virus, and therefore, prevent it from acting.

The key to this software resides in “the knowledge about the way in which the different types of malware spread to be able to act in advance and stop it”. And in fact you can have it together with the antivirus that you normally use on your computer.

Living with other antivirus

According to José Rosell, managing partner of S2 Grupo: “Microclaudia is a centralized vaccination system and we have understood the vaccine as an agent that is installed on the computer and prevents the virus from running on it. It has been created in order that it can coexist with other antivirus systems. A cybersecurity vaccine is something that makes malware think, for example, that the computer is already infected so it will not run. In this way, it prevents malware from entering computers through different mechanisms ”

At the moment nothing else is known, since neither the CCN-CERT nor the S2 Grpo have given more details. But it is to be expected that Microclaudia will begin to be applied as soon as possible, given that among other things, the Coronavirus has brought with it a greater increase in cyberattacks, more dangerous today given the increase in Teleworking in many companies, businesses and official organizations.