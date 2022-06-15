Create a work of art by Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, visited a new basketball court opened in Philadelphia, USA, in honor of her late husband and daughter Gianna.

Vanessa posted photos of herself on Instagram, where she stands at a huge mural depicting Kobe and Gianna painted outside a basketball court. The work was done by artist Ernel Martinez, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, just like Kobi.

Vanessa lined up between the portraits of her husband and daughter, but she tried to survive the grief, preserving their honor. Vanessa was wearing an old college jacket that had belonged to Kobe since he attended Lower Merion Aces University.

Two new basketball courts were opened in the name of the couple, Kobe and Gianna, under the auspices of Nancy Lieberman’s Dream Court charity. Basketball courts are the most magnificent and can boast of color combinations in the spirit of Kobe, where purple and yellow play a big role.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a plane crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.