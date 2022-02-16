Crazy Rich Asians 2: Plot, release date, cast and everything you need to know

Since the film Crazy Rich Asians, titled in Spanish as Locamente Millonarios, debuted in 2018 as an American romantic comedy made entirely by Asian talent, it was clear that if successful it would be the first production of a trilogy based on the novels. by Kevin Kuan. Once the 30 million dollar film secured more than 240 million dollars at the box office worldwide, there was no reason to suspect that the second part would take so long to be made.

Starring renowned actors such as Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh, Crazy Rich Asians was directed by Jon M. Chu. The film caused a stir in Hollywood for its theme, magnificent production and its talented cast. It came to be compared to the critically acclaimed 1993 production The Joy Luck Club.

The plot debuted on screen in a version of the first book of the same name from Kwan’s novels, the story begins when Nick Young (Henry Golding) and his girlfriend Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an economics professor in New York, travel to Singapore to a wedding and there Rachel discovers that Nick had hidden from her that he was born as the heir to one of the richest families in Asia and that is when the problems begin.

The international popularity of Crazy Rich Asians was such that rumors immediately began that its production company Warner Bros Picture had started the project for a second part. The information that was handled referred that the plans were to film two sequels in the year 2020, one based on the second book of the Kwan trilogy called China Rich Girlfriend and another based on the third book called Rich People Problems, which would be filmed and released one after another.

Although the sequel has been in a complete limbo plagued by speculation and rumors for more than three years, its fans are still clamoring to know more than the few concrete details that have come to light. The theory that has gained strength refers to some problems behind the scenes that led to a possible delay, especially in relation to professional commitments with other projects of its most emblematic protagonists and whose absence or replacement would affect the continuity of the story. In addition to the fact that the screenwriter Adele Lim resigned in protest at her salary disparity compared to her colleague and her co-writer Peter Chiarelli.

As far as their performers are concerned, it was always known from the start that other cast commitments would delay filming. In the case of Constance Wu, for example, she had several movies scheduled. Awkwafina had signed on for The Little Mermaid and Marvel’s Shang-Chi, and Gemma Chan had Marvel’s Eternals on the way. As for directing him, while he had said he was excited about returning to the trilogy, he had warned that he would be busy with the musical film adaptation titled In the Heights.

Due to how closely the first film mirrored the material from the original work, the second will probably stay the same. It would begin two years after the events of the first, with Rachel’s reunion with her long-lost father whose wealth dwarfs that of her in-laws, introducing her to the world of billionaires. Chinese. It will also see the growing chasm between Astrid and her husband Michael after she saw her ex-fiancé Charlie again.

While its protagonists have expressed in multiple interviews their desire to return to film the other two sequels, and even keep in touch with each other whenever they can, it is most likely that the confirmation of their return to the screen playing their characters again It will happen sometime in the year 2023. As for the new characters that the books introduce, no one has been confirmed yet, as in the case of Carlton Bao, Rachel’s long-lost brother, Colette Bing, a fashion blogger who wears haute couture and Roxanne Ma, Colette’s personal assistant.

“We’re constantly having meetings. I don’t know if that’s our way of trying to fill our emptiness of not being able to work together in that capacity, but Awkwafina, Jimmy and the rest of the cast, we’re constantly trying to find ways to see each other,” Golding said.

“The love is there and if there’s a chance to do another one, then the love will definitely radiate on that screen if we ever get the chance to do it again.”