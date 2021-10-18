Crazy Man Who Has Read All 27 Thousand Marvel Comics Solves The ‘Secret’ In Marvel’s Success

Marvel with its colorful characters and plot that draws you in; he succeeded in establishing a throne in the hearts of all of us with his comics and cinematic universe. A fan who wants to know what is behind this success of Marvel, went on a journey to read all Marvel comics.

Finishing the Marvel universe from start to finish with a huge comic book accumulation of over 60 years and audio-visual adaptations that we cannot count is not for every brave man. Except for one fan who has read 27,000 Marvel comics, which is half a million pages.

A man named Douglas Wolk set out to read more than 27,000 Marvel Comics issues to discover what was behind Marvel that has made Marvel so interesting for generations, and he succeeded. According to Wolk, who collects the deductions he made during this process in his new book called ‘All of the Marvels’, the growing library of the comic book giant Marvel is “the longest continuous, self-contained work of fiction ever created”.

Marvel owes its success today to the fact that the creatives behind comics have tried themselves in other genres.

This popularity of superheroes on the rise during the 1930s and 40s; It started to decline after the Second World War. During this recession, writers and artists often dared to try themselves in new genres as well: Jack Kirby and Joe Simon, the team behind Captain America, had new success with the drama-focused Young Romance. While Steve Ditko carries his dynamic style to horror and science fiction stories; meanwhile, Stan Lee got the chance to try everything from westerns to humor to medieval adventures. According to Wolk, this diversity of experiences is what fuels Marvel’s exponential popularity.

The Silver Age of comics began in the 1950s when DC created the new Flash, Barry Allen; but it was Marvel who took comics to new levels. The creative figures who would define the pop culture giant, Wolk said, created a new “hybrid formula” in storytelling by combining 1940s superhero stories with genres they had discovered in the previous decade. A prime example of this innovative genre synthesis was Marvel’s Fantaastic Four. Debuting under their own name in 1961, this first family of Marvel’s stood out as a superhero team to rival DC’s Justice League.

Unlike its competitors, Marvel’s early stories were reactive to the historical and political events of the time, and used their readers’ fears and anxieties to their advantage. New youth-focused characters like Spider-Man no longer resemble the seamless pre-teen sidekick archetype found in Robin and Bucky; instead, the new stories focused on rejection, loneliness, insecurity and self-doubt. Not long after, comics like X-Men reflected the feelings of conflict and rejection experienced by minority groups, followed by characters representing members of religious and non-religious groups, ethnic and racial minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community.