Crazy Forecast: Bitcoin Will See $ 3 Million

Jason Williams, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, states that Bitcoin has cemented its position as a safe haven asset. Also, Jason Williams suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) could meteorically increase by about 17,900% within five years.

Jason Williams: Bitcoin could reach $ 1-3 million in the next five years

Jason Williams, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, explains the bull scenario for the world’s leading cryptocurrency in his new interview. Jason Williams said on the subject:

BITCOIN MAY REACH UP TO 1 – 3 MILLION DOLLARS IN THE FIVE YEARS. PEOPLE HAVE NO IDEA OF HOW THE PRICE WILL BE LOOKED WHEN LARGE BANKS AND COUNTRIES BEGIN BITCOIN IN THE TREASURES.

“Bitcoin Has Not Been Realized Yet!”: Crypto Money Analyst

The crypto hedge fund manager emphasizes the “scarcity of Bitcoin” as a key feature that will attract more institutional players and continue to increase the value of the king cryptocurrency.



