Crazy Estimate of $ 280,000 From Analyst!

A cryptocurrency strategist who alerted the cryptocurrency community early about the big collapse of Bitcoin (BTC) last year is back with another bold prediction. Analyst and strategist Dave the Wave stated that Bitcoin will correct for a while and may experience a serious rise after this correction.

According to Dave, Bitcoin could reach $ 280,000 in a few years.

Dave the Wave predicts that Bitcoin will go through a “solid correction” process for several years after the current bull market before launching a new boom cycle that will push the leading cryptocurrency above $ 280,000 by the end of 2027. But in the short term, Dave tells his 38,000 followers that the Bitcoin correction could end a month later as technical indicators give bullish signals.

Ethereum Preparing To Explode

Cryptocurrency strategist, Ethereum (ETH / USD), Chainlink (LINK / USD), Cardano (ADA / USD), NEO (NEO / USD), (XMR / USD) and Tezos (XTZ / USD), a specific altcoin such as Monero He closely follows the performance of his group. Chainlink has been the best performing company since the bottom of the 2018 bear market, closely followed by Ethereum, Cardano, NEO, Monero and Tezos.



