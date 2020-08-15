CRAVITY Reveals Each Member’s Great Teasers

CRAVITY has revealed individual teaser photos for each of the members ahead of their comeback.

This rookie boy group from Starship Entertainment has indeed been anticipating to make their first comeback with a second mini album entitled ‘SEASON 2 – HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO’.

Before releasing the mini album on August 24, 2020, CRAVITY has revealed individual teaser photos for each of its members.

In this teaser photo, each member of CRAVITY looks so handsome and elegant, with white clothes and a backdrop of views of rocks and grass.

While waiting for CRAVITY’s debut, let’s take a look at the cool teaser photos of the members below!



