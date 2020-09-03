Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will not receive content

After more than a year packed with free updates, seasons, and cosmetic content, Beenox switches to other projects.

Beenox Studio has announced that Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will stop receiving new content from now on. The Canadian studio, which is collaborating with the development of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is now embarking on a new, unknown project, and therefore the assets that were still holding the CTR updates must participate there as well.

This expanded remake of Crash Team Racing, published last year 2019 on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, was expanded almost every month with new content, characters, unpublished circuits in the original work, competitions and organized seasons … completely free. Currently, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a version 1.5 of what it was initially; As a result, online servers remain very crowded across all platforms.

“Part of the reasons [for them to stop updating the game] is that we are working hard on other incredible projects,” they communicate in the message, issued this Wednesday on the social network Twitter. One of them is the N. Verted mode from Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, but they have more going on.



