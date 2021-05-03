Crash Bandicoot Studio 4 Works As Support For CoD: Warzone

Crash Bandicoot Studio 4: In a note shared on social media, Toys for Bob, from Crash Bandicoot 4, confirmed that it is supporting Call of Duty: Warzone alongside developer Raven, as part of a resource displacement project ordered by Activision.

The new initiative applied by Activision suggests that the company’s total focus is to continue the Call of Duty battle royale, especially in relation to the game’s third season. The announcement was made by Toys for Bob itself, who suggested participating not only in the production of the new Warzone season, but also as support for the creation of future content.

“Toys for Bob is proud to support the development of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 and is looking forward to what will come,” says Tweet.

Interestingly, the revelation coincides with a series of other tweets that were shared, in which former studio employees commented on layoffs and voluntary cuts that have apparently been taking place at the company since the beginning of this year.

“It’s the end of an era, but I wish my former co-workers who are still at TfB all the best with what’s to come!” Said Nicholas Kole, former character designer and illustrator at Toys for Bob. “Although everyone I interacted with and worked with was dismissed, I am very happy that it is not entirely closed.”

Beginning of a controversy?

Although some speeches mention internal layoffs, officials and Activision itself disagree with this and claim that there were no layoffs, but rather a friendly agreement between the parties. A note shared to Game Rant by the publisher put hot spots on the situation and added that the statements that leaked in recent days are incorrect. Read the announcement below.

“Reports of layoffs at Toys For Bob are incorrect. There has been no staff reduction recently in the studio. The development team is fully operational and has a series of full-time job openings currently open. The studio is excited to continue to support Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and, more recently, provide additional development support for Call of Duty: Warzone. ”

In addition, many fans were concerned that an important studio responsible for reviving Crash with mastery is playing a role in supporting a larger game within the company. What do you think of this partnership between Raven and Toys for Bob? Do you believe it will bear good fruit? Leave your opinion in the comments.