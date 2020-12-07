Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! show four new levels

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run !, the title for iOS and Android mobile devices from King Games, details four new levels in a gameplay trailer.

A few months ago, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Was announced, a new installment in the saga of the best-known box-breaking marsupial in video games. On this occasion, Crash, Coco and the rest of the key characters of the saga land on iOS and Android mobile devices, although we still do not know the exact date when this will become a reality. Even so, since then we have not heard much more about the title, so from now on we celebrate knowing four new levels that have been confirmed for the King Games title (yes, those of Candy Crush).

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run !: this will be your levels

Great Gate: “Deep in the native villages and high up in the treetops, the Great Gate is a sight to behold, even though Uka Uka has scared all the villagers. But if you start to feel yourself Above all, there are many thorny traps, and a couple of Bandicoot eating plants, all very happy to bring you back to earth. ” In this level, Crash will have to scale a huge wooden grate, run through raised wooden platforms while using iron jump boxes, and more.

Sewer: “Dark, wet and dangerous, if you meet any enemies around here, be careful, as they are here to clean the sewers, and that includes the pesky Bandicoots! This is the underground level of Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back – Crash travels through the sewer tunnels in search of collectibles, battles spiders and other monsters and dodges barrels to reach the goal.

Dino-Might: “Thick, muddy swamps, dinosaur bones, volcanic lava… yes, this prehistoric track is pretty hot. No problem for an insanely fast Bandicoot though, right?” We revisit the prehistoric swamps we traversed in Crash Bandicoot: Warped. This level will allow players to collect special items while avoiding lava traps, fiery rocks, and intimidating geysers.

Snow Go: “This winter wonderland seems heavenly, but there is no time for the snow angels: freeze and watch out for the robo-penguins and robobocas.” On the Run has two levels of snow: Bear It! and Snow Go, with the latter appearing in the previous game. In addition to robotic animals, we must also dodge falling stalactites to further hamper our progress.



