Crash Bandicoot: On the Run released on App Store

King surprised iOS owners by launching Crash Bandicoot: On the Run ahead of schedule (which would be this Thursday, 25), and is already reaping the rewards of its decision. According to a report released by Sensor Tower, it debuted on March 23 and has already ranked first among the most downloaded game apps in its first 24 hours of availability.

According to the study by Sensor Tower, the countries that contributed most to this success were the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. In total, it reached the top 1 in 83 nations in terms of games, but when we look at the total downloads among all available applications it appears in the 63rd position.

It is worth mentioning that the title is not yet available for Android, but that shouldn’t take long to happen.

Running around

In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the player is invited to control the character that was born on PSone in several stages in which the objective is to collect items and avoid dangers that are in the way. In addition, it is also necessary to overcome the more than 50 bosses who will show up to hinder your progress.