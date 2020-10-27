“Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!” approved for phones

According to Pocket Gamer, a site specialized in mobile games, the publisher King announced on Tuesday (27) that the game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be released for iOS and Android devices in the spring of 2021, probably on March 25.

This mobile spin-off from the Crash Bandicoot series promises to deliver to fans all the classic gameplay of the consoles, along with the familiarity of building bases and weapon-making elements. It will also be possible to customize your genetically altered bandicoot.

In the mobile version, players will be able to face iconic bosses such as Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, Dingodile and Fake Crash. Not to mention the epic battles against the arch-enemy of Crash, the evil scientist Dr. Neo Cortex, recreated in the original “The Lab” model.

What will Crash for mobile look like?

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! follows the classic line of the game, with phase changes, boss battles, and spin, jump and slide features with Crash himself or his sister Coco. There will be hidden shortcuts that can lead to more dangerous paths and enemies, but with the potential for greater rewards.

Anyone who wants to can order the game before launch, and even get an exclusive Blue Hyena skin, the same one used by the hero in Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, originally created by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation in the 1990s.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will arrive on the App Store and Google Play in March 2021, with orders already available. It will be a completely free game.



