Crash Bandicoot explanation for iOS and Android versions

Crash Bandicoot has been announced in recent months that it is working on iOS and Android versions. However, developer King did not provide information on the exact release date at that time. The expected explanation finally came.

His full name is “Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!” The game will meet with players on iOS and Android in the spring of 2021. Although there is still no exact release date, it can be said that it is exciting to offer a more concrete time frame to curious players.

In the game, which is in an endless running format, players will also make weapons and bases. It will be possible to find characters from Crash such as Coco, Fake Crash and Neo Cortex in the game. Players will have to defeat Neo Cortex in Lab, one of the hardest games in the series.

Pre-recording for Crash Bandicoot has started on iOS. Here, the expected release date of the game is shown as March 25, 2021. On the Android side, pre-registrations have been collected since last July.



