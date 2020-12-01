Crash Bandicoot and Coco pay tribute to Uncharted 4

The official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account publishes a video that recalls a much loved scene from the Naughty Dog game for PS4.

This article contains spoilers for the end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Toys for Bob, responsible for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, have published a tribute reference to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Four years after the PS4 gaming community reveled in the end of the fourth numbered installment of the Naughty Dog series, where Nathan Drake and Elena played the first Crash Bandicoot on a PlayStation, it is now the marsupial saga that return the reference in the most loving and sophisticated way possible.

Nate and Elena played Crash Bandicoot; now it’s Crash and Coco playing Uncharted

As if they were a couple of hungry explorers, Crash and Coco appear in this new video, which celebrates the arrival of the Christmas season, playing the scene of the bell tower from Uncharted 4. Four years apart for a reference where that number, the fourth, is coincidentally the last name of both video games. Chance? It may be, but Toys for Bob wanted to respond to one of the most memorable and remembered scenes of the generation that now ends.

For those wondering, there is no way to play this section of Uncharted 4 in Crash Bandicoot 4 on the PlayStation 4 version; Nor on Xbox One, of course, since Activision’s platform title is also available on Microsoft’s console.

Naughty Dog, responsible for the Uncharted and The Last of Us sagas, were in charge of the first three installments of Crash Bandicoot. The license is now in the hands of Activision, but that has not prevented this loving crossing between both brands; as loving as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, one of the best platform games that the sector has produced in recent times.

