Crash Bandicoot 4: The Time May Be High

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has barely been released for the current generation of consoles, and there is already very solid information about a possible version for the new generation! After all, on the website of the ESRB, the body that supervises the age rating of games in the USA, there is a record of Crash 4 on Xbox Series X.

This leaves this news on the fine line between rumor and fact. On the one hand, there is still no official confirmation on the existence of the game by the producer Activision. On the other hand, the registration at ESRB really exists and was made by the developer, who categorized it among the new platform games, where it received free classification for all ages.

For now, there is still no news about a version for PlayStation 5, since only the edition of Xbox Series X is present on the website, but it seems logical to assume that this announcement should be just a matter of time, since the original version was released so much for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



