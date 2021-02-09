Crash Bandicoot 4 on new generation game consoles

Activision announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch on March 12. Bob’s acclaimed platform game, released in October 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will also be released for PC via Battle.net in late 2021.

It should also be noted that if you have Crash 4 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade the game for free within the same console family and continue your progress where you left off. The popular adventure game will run natively at 4K 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions, while the Xbox Series S version will run at 60 FPS with an upgrade to 4K.

Performance will increase with the new version of Crash Bandicoot 4

With the new generation game console version, Crash Bandicoot 4 will have faster loading time and three-dimensional sound technology.

Additionally, the PlayStation 5 version of It’s About Time will take advantage of DualSense’s adaptive triggers when using weapons such as Neo Cortex’s blaster and Tawna’s Hookshot. At the same time, the “Event Cards” in the system will provide progress statements of all sizes.

Finally, users who did not own the game before will have to pay $ 59.99 for the PS5 / Xbox Series versions and $ 39.99 for the Switch version. It should also be noted that the new generation game is available for pre-order in some regions as of today.