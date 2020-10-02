Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | Where to buy, price

Toys for Bob recovers the marsupial through the front door with a title that is now available in stores for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

It was time! Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time goes on sale this Friday, October 2, worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in both physical and digital formats. The American studio Toys for Bob, who did such a good job in Spyro Reignited Trilogy, now presents the fourth numbered episode of the saga and, we guarantee you, the result is more than good. Very good. Let’s go over where to buy the game, its price, and the editions.

Currently, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time can be purchased in physical and digital format for PS4 and Xbox One consoles. In case you have a PS4 Pro or an Xbox One X, the advantage is that you can play at 60 FPS (we highly recommend it ). Chain stores such as GAME, MediaMarkt, FNAC, Carrefour, Amazon or El Corte Inglés already have it available in physical stores and their respective web portals.

Also, from the PS Store and Xbox Store it can now be downloaded with the following editions and recommended prices. In both cases, when we buy the digital version we will get the Freaky skins in colors for Crash and Coco. The download of the title in digital format is 22.57 GB.

Buy Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for Xbox One in Xbox Store for 69.99 euros

Buy Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for PS4 on PS Store for 69.99 euros



