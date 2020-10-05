Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about Time, List

The new installment starring the most talkative marsupial in video games has not been confirmed for the new generation of consoles.

Jump, hit, die. Jump, hit, die. Jump, hit, pass the stage. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about Time follows the guidelines of the games of the past and does not make things easy for players. The platform developed by Toys for Bob has already gone on sale on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but everything seems to indicate that it will also have a version for Xbox Series X, or at least that is how the ESBR has registered, the body that rates games by ages in America.

Of course, the game will be backward compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as with PlayStation 5, so until it is officially announced it is not clear whether it will be an improved version for the new generation or simply the video game. running in the new generation. In both cases, there will always be some improvement thanks to the power of the new pieces of hardware.

At the moment, the registration only marks Xbox Series X, although all games compatible with Microsoft’s most powerful machine work on Xbox Series S as well. The same happens with backward compatibility, although both platforms will adapt the improvements to their technical characteristics.

Following the foundations of the classics

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the first direct sequel since Naughty Dog said goodbye to the main saga, still in the first generation of PlayStation. Toys for Bob has continued to delve into the original formula. It’s a different studio than the one that handled the remastering of the classic games, by Vicarius Visions. The graphic style is similar, as is the gameplay, but this time new mechanics and powers are added.

In addition to managing Crash, we can put ourselves in the shoes of other characters such as his sister Coco or the fearsome doctor Neo Cortex, as completely crazy as in the works of yesteryear.



