Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, just over 30 GB

The Microsoft store has revealed the hard disk space that users will need to install the video game on Xbox One

With the possible differences between the different platforms, at least we already know how much Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will occupy on Xbox One. Through the Microsoft Store, those from Redmond have revealed that the sequel to the game starring the most famous marsupial in video games will weigh about 30.01 GB on the hard drive. This new production follows the path set by the Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy and offers some devilish platforming and action phases, with special abilities that will defy the laws of gravity.

There are no two without three, but in the case of the original Naugthy Dog saga, now in the hands of Activision, the protagonists are resistant to the main villain. Doctor Neo Cortex does his thing again, with the particularity that this time we will play with time, as the title of the video game indicates. So, not only will we be content with handling Crash Bandicoot, but we will also be able to enjoy the role of Coco, his sister. Sometimes it’s all a matter of point of view, of the eyes that look. Therefore, players will step into the shoes of the evil Cortex and Dingodile.

October 2 on current generation consoles

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be released on October 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there has been no information on a possible version for other platforms, and that Nintendo Switch has received deliveries of both Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy as from Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled. In the case of PC, the karting game has not been launched in compatible, so we will have to wait for future communications from Activision.

The new installment is not in the hands of Vicarius Visions or Beenox, but the developer in charge is Toys for Bob, another of the North American giant’s internal studios. Despite the confusion, this fourth installment will not fall for microtransactions. Activision itself clarified that the notice in the Microsoft store was an error.



