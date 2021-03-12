Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to PC

Activision revealed on Friday (12) that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, released today on all desktop consoles, will arrive on March 26 for PC as exclusive to Battle.net.

The announcement of the PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4 was made through a launch trailer, showing some of the gameplay news, unpublished levels and the special features that each character will be able to use during the game. Interestingly, the video ends with the confirmation that the title will be available only through Blizzard’s digital platform, without any mention of the Steam, GOG or Epic Games Store.

“Internet connection, Blizzard® Battle.net® desktop application and registration required to play. Storage requirements are subject to change. Mandatory updates may be required to play,” says the product description. “Activision makes no warranty regarding the availability of online resources and may modify or discontinue them at its discretion without notice.”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and Nintendo Switch.