Crash Bandicoot 4 is not upgraded on PS5 for some users

Originally released last year, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time arrived on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S last week, but not all users have been able to take advantage of the free upgrade of the game for the new generation. Some Sony console owners claim that the update has not yet been released.

According to Push Square, the free upgrade to PS5 has not been released for some users who purchased the PS4 game in Europe. While other games have already suffered from the same failure, the case of Crash Bandicoot 4 surprised because of the delay in solving the problem.

Some users of Yakuza Like a Dragon, for example, did not get the free upgrade on the PS5 instantly, but SEGA was able to quickly get around the situation. In the case of Crash 4, however, some players are still without the update, three days after launch.

Reply from Activision

Activision is already aware of the problem and released a statement on the matter the day it released Crash Bandicoot 4 for new generation consoles. In a Twitter post, the company said it was investigating the flaw.

“We are actively investigating a bug where some players are having trouble upgrading their version of Crash 4 from PS4 to PS5,” the company said. The company told users to stay tuned for updates, but has yet to deliver a solution to the problem.

Activision has not released updates on the progress of the bug fix and users are still complaining on social media about the problem. It is worth mentioning that it is possible to play Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, but the option to download the improvements for the new generation console is not yet available for those who own the game on PS4.

The version of Crash Bandicoot 4 for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S includes support for 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. The game also takes advantage of the speed of the SSD to deliver faster loads.

The PlayStation 5 edition also features exclusive features for the Sony console. The game works with 3D audio and supports DualSense functions, such as the controller’s adaptive triggers.