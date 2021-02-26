Crash Bandicoot 4: game gets new video for PS5

PlayStation announced on Thursday night (25) during the State of Play, news for the launch of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for PlayStation 5. The new version will have a resolution of 60 fps and 4K, use of adaptive triggers and more. The game will be released for the platform on March 12.

It was also explained that Crash 4 will have a free update for anyone who has a copy on PlayStation 4. “To upgrade from the disc version of the PlayStation 4 game to the digital version of the PS5, you will need a PS5 console with a disc player. Owners disc version of the PS4 should insert it into the PS5 whenever they want to download or play the digital version of the PS5 “, says an excerpt from the PlayStation statement.

