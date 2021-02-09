Crash Bandicoot 4: game comes to PS5

Activision announced on Tuesday (09) that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will get a version for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch on March 12. The game will have a free update on the respective consoles for those who have a copy on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X the game will run at 4K and 60fps, in addition to having faster loads. On the Xbox Series S the title will have 4K resolutions. In the case of Sony’s console, the game will also support 3D audio and use the adaptive triggers of Dual Sense.

Players who have purchased a digital copy for the PS4 will be able to download the update from the PlayStation Store on the PS5. Whoever has a physical copy will need to use the disc in the video game to download the new version. It is important to remember that in this case it is only possible to use the disc player version of the console.

On the Microsoft device the process will be the same. According to Activision, the Smart Delivery system will deliver the game update free of charge through the Xbox Store. On both consoles it will also be possible to load all the progress made on the other consoles.

Activision also announced that Crash Bandicoot 4 will get a PC version. The title can be purchased on Battle.net (Blizzard platform) later this year, however, still without a set date.