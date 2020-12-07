Crash Bandicoot 4 Artbook May Have Revealed New Spyro

The Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time art book may be suggesting that a new game from the Spyro franchise may be on the way. The speculation was published on Twitter on the SpyroUniverse fan page.

It is possible to find on the pages of the book an image of the little purple dragon, with what appears to be “Spyro 4” below it. The number is very similar to the recent Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, so it’s pretty plausible that the image could indicate a new game from the Spyro franchise. Check out:

Activision found a decent way to revitalize games with the house’s colorful mascots, like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon. With such success in the endeavors, it would not be surprising that Spyro also received a sequel.

After several (and excellent) remakes of the PlayStation classics, the orange marsupial won a continuation in Crash Bandicoot 4, with great success among players and critics, thanks to its good mix of nostalgia and modernity.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy was released in November 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch. The collection accompanies Spyro The Dragon, Spyre 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

Isn’t it time for Spyro to have his moment with a fresh game from the franchise for the new generation of consoles? Comment with us in the comments section below!



