Crash 4: PC version requires constant online connection

Since last Friday (26), players of the PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time have been reporting game crashes after instability on the Battle.net servers. The case caught the attention of the public, who massively criticized Activision for requiring constant online connections for a game sold as essentially offline.

Unlike games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, which require stable connections to Battle.net servers because they have many online resources, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time totally escaped style by follow the trends of their previous games, however with the addition of a local multiplayer mode that initially excited fans of the franchise.

Community expectations were quickly dashed this weekend for the launch of Crash 4, when several players questioned the requirement to link an existing account to Battle.net and authenticate whenever the title is initialized, as it would make little sense to establish connection for a single player. Moments later, the worst happened, and instability in the servers directly impacted gambling, interrupting the experience of many.

The reports took over the internet, and players began to share screenshots on their social networks showing flaws in login and game termination, severely criticizing Activision for requiring constant connection. In addition, many were unable to hide their concerns, speculating on the possibility of server crashes if they are completing difficult stages or recording speedruns.

I am fucking done with the anti-customer direction of gaming. When you BUY a game but are unable to play due to bad DRM and always online in a strictly SINGLE PLAYER game. My rule is to not buy always online single player games. Made an exception for Crash 4. Was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/dGp8GLMneb — ItsYoji (@Its_Yoji) March 26, 2021

Crash 4 on PC has always online DRM. This is unacceptable, and only ends up harming legitimate consumers. pic.twitter.com/QKcvkH2lTk — RibShark (@RibShark) March 26, 2021

So far, Activision has not officially commented on the case, but everything indicates that the strict policy of digital rights management and restrictions on the use of the company should continue to be in force, requiring connection and authentication so as not to breach piracy.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.