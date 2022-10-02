Craig David — review of the album “22”: a silky record of the R&B revival

Craig David’s reputation precedes him: original dance hits, a now successful DJ profile and a widely loved, if not impatient, presence: The days of merciless mockery of Bo Selecta may be long gone. His eighth album “22” is a celebration of the way and the revival of his authority in the style of R&B.

Opening the song “Teardrops”, inspired by John B, on “22” Craig David thinks not only about creating garage tracks that made him famous. Instead, he focuses heavily on the refreshing sound of R&B. Interpolating the famous R&B classic “They Don’t Know,” the mandolin jumps while David regrets upsetting his love interest: “It hurts me so much because I need you/ And it hurts because they don’t know about it here.”

However, the most intriguing thing is when he passes the baton to his talented friends, old and new. “21” is a gleeful 00s—style track interpolating 50 Cent’s “21 Questions” with Drill’n’B pioneer Isong; “Obviously” shows him teaming up with budding viral superstar Mooney Long as they reflect both sides of a relationship falling apart. The flirty guitar riff heats up back and forth, like in Monica and Brandi’s 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine”.

However, “G Love” featuring NME 100 graduate Nippa is a highlight. The duo have been spotted together since David seems to have taken Nippa under his wing, and after a joint tour there was a clear chemistry between them. A misty love track, paired lines about her lovers and bold unintelligible remarks by Nippa are a hit on the track: “And don’t worry if I leave with your cousin / She was in the corner, try to show me a little love.” “.

Relying heavily on the pleasant nature of the classic R&B of the 00s – and the house sample of Robin S. “Show Me Love” in “My Heart’s Been Waiting For You” — Craig David could dangerously make a useless comeback album. However, at a time when many British R&B fans are crying out for great music and recognition, Craig David is not only satisfying that appetite, but also using his platform to praise some stars so they can watch too.