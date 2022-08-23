Craig Conover from Southern Charm clarifies comments about cheating on Shep Rose Taylor Ann Green: there are “trust issues”

Adding your two cents. Craig Conover weighed in on the breakup of Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green after previously hinting that his buddy cheated on Taylor before the breakup.

“You know what it was based on is that there were different things at the beginning of their relationship,” Craig, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his RumHaven by Sewing Down South collaboration earlier this month. “I raised this issue at last year’s reunion, and I know they’ve worked on this before. That’s really all I need to have the opinion that I had, namely [that] in any relationship where there is infidelity, there will be serious trust issues that [that] in many cases cannot be healed.”

The “Southern Charm” star previously hinted during the July 21 episode of the series that Taylor’s concern about Shep going out and drinking is rooted in his past infidelities. The 42-year-old author of “Average Expectations” admitted during the reunion of the seventh season of the show in January 2021 that he cheated on his then girlfriend.

“Taylor thinks it’s just a bonfire. Shep is worried about the fact that there are mines, accelerator and gasoline everywhere,” Craig explained during the July episode. “And he says, ‘If you keep stroking this bonfire, it will explode.’ You know shit, I know shit, everybody knows shit except Taylor.”

The founder of Sewing Down South told us this month that while he and Austin Kroll tried their best to stay away from the drama with Shep and Taylor, 27, he eventually expressed his opinion, as seen throughout season 8.

“I’m not sure how the rest of their affairs will develop, especially given current events,” Craig said, referring to the couple’s separation in July after two years. “I know we have a reunion coming up, and I have no idea what to expect. But I’m sure there will be something to talk about.”

The author of “Pillow Talk” teased that although he “doesn’t know” the exact reason for Shep and Taylor’s breakup, he is sure that the reunion of the actors in season 8 will be “very interesting” and will allow them to “work” on it.

When asked if he sees the Hilton Head, South Carolina native reuniting with a paramedic, Craig was less optimistic.

“Breakups make me sad, no matter what, [and] it’s weird. But, in the end, there was a lot of love,” he admitted. “I don’t know what’s best for them, but yes, it’s always a bummer.”

Craig added that before Taylor, he had “never seen anyone love Shep the way he is,” which made their breakup even harder to watch. “It was nice that he found someone who really liked him the way he is, but we’ll see what happens,” he teased.

While fans are waiting for the end of the 8th season of “Southern Charm”, Craig focused on his latest business venture: collaboration with RumHaven to create a limited edition capsule collection, which includes a pillow, coasters and a candle.

“The RumHaven Coconut collection from Sewing Down South will be posted on the Sewing Down South website, www.sewingdownsouth.com starting from Tuesday, August 23,” a graduate of the Faculty of Law told us. “And it’s going to be in the store, and we also have a big event.”

Craig said that the celebration in honor of the alcohol brand’s team will take place on Friday, August 25, at its flagship store on King Street in Charleston. “I’ll be there to have fun with RumHaven and all of you,” he concluded.

