CPU surprise with Huawei Mate 40!

Huawei continues to resist despite the US embargo and the deal with TSMC being lifted due to this embargo. With the introduction of the Huawei Mate 40, the company may have to retreat for a while. For this reason, Huawei seems to be after a significant momentum in the smartphone market with its Huawei Mate 40 processor.

Will the Huawei Mate 40 come with a 5nm processor?

The Chinese company, which plays a leadership in the smartphone market, has not given up on its dreams due to the US embargo. According to some insider information, the Mate 40 will be introduced very soon. In fact, it has been spoken in the backstage that the processor will be Kirin 9000 for a long time.

According to the information from the company, this processor has a 5nm processor architecture and comes with an integrated 5G modem. According to sources, this processor will be used strictly for the Mate 40 Pro. Problems that may occur in processor supply may cause the use of a different processor for the Mate 40.

Estimates are that Huawei had these processors manufactured and delivered before the agreement with TSMC expired. However, due to the surprising conclusion of this agreement, it is not known whether the company has enough Kirin 9000 for Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40. One estimate is that the Kirin 9000E processor, which appeared in early September, can be used for the Mate 40.

Although the features of this processor are not known, it is thought to not have 5nm architecture. In short, between the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 there may be a much more performance difference than expected. However, this processor may also be used for mid-range phones or Lite. What do you think the Huawei Mate 40 processor will have? We are waiting your comments.



