Cowboys Sign New Kicker: NFS World Reaction – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find their starting kicker for the 2022 season.

According to a new report by Cowboys insider Michael Gelken, the team is bringing a new kicker for the competition. Dallas has signed veteran kicker Brett Maher to compete with Lirim Khairullahu.

“The Cowboys signed kicker Brett Maher after practice today, according to two people familiar with the decision,” Gelken said. “The newcomer Jonathan Garibay was rejected. Lirim Khairullahu is on the pitch now. Today he will be the only kicker of the team in training. A new kickers competition: Khairullahu vs. Maher.”

Fans are not thrilled with the latest addition.

“Maybe there are 2 different Brett Maher, and this one is better? Maybe?” one fan asked.

“I’m starting to think there are fewer kickers in the world than there are quarterbacks. Imagine things get so bad that you bring back someone you freed after he lost 66%,” another fan said.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has made it clear that he is not happy with the way the kicker competition is going.

“These two are competing for jobs,” McCarthy said via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “At some point they started to feel comfortable and strike more consistently. This is just a statement of facts. After all, the rope is here. Someone has to grab him.”

Dallas then submitted four kickers, and Maher won the competition. Now he will compete for the title of the Cowboys’ starting kicker for the second time.