Cowboys Reportedly Unlikely to Reach Agreement with Star Player

The Dallas Cowboys are running out of time to negotiate a new deal with one of their star players from last season. But it looks like they’re going to let that clock expire.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, it is expected that the Cowboys will not reach an agreement on a contract extension with tight end Dalton Schultz. The Dallas franchise tagged Schultz in the offseason, but only until Friday at 4 p.m. ET to extend him before this season.

Schultz is finishing a year of his career with the Cowboys. He had 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns on the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

But just because the Cowboys won’t make a deal with Schultz before the start of the season doesn’t mean this will be his last year on the team. Let’s not forget that the Cowboys had a similar situation with Dak Prescott before they eventually made a long-term deal with him.

Suffice it to say that as long as Schultz plays well, his work will be reliable.

Dalton Schultz has been among the top five Cowboys hosts for two years in a row. He is rapidly rising in the rankings of the best NFL players, as evidenced by his top 10 ranking in a recent ESPN ranking.

He’s come a long way for a former Stanford fourth-round pick.

Will Dalton Schultz sign a long-term contract with the Cowboys or will this be his last season?