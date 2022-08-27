Cowboys Reportedly Released Veteran Tight End with Injury Settlement

The Dallas Cowboys are getting closer and closer to finally reducing the roster before the 2022 regular season.

Unfortunately, these roster cuts resulted in one player remaining in Dallas. On Friday, the Cowboys released veteran tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, paying compensation for the injury.

Sprinkle began his second year with the Cowboys after re-signing with them in March. But earlier this week, the Cowboys had to put him on injured reserve.

His time in Dallas ends with just three receptions for 31 yards, as well as two selections on special teams. But he may still have a future in the NFL once he recovers.

Jeremy Sprinkle was selected in the fifth round by Arkansas in the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington. In the first two years he saw limited goals on offense, but in 2019 he had a small breakthrough.

In 2019, Sprinkle had 26 receptions for 241 yards and one touchdown as he started in 13 of 16 games. He played about two-thirds of the team’s offensive snaps that season.

In four years at Washington, Sprinkle had 34 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns, playing 59 games, starting 33 of them.

However, Washington did not re-sign with Sprinkle after the 2020 season and, after spending the first quarter of 2021 on the Cowboys’ practice squad, was transferred to the active roster.

Will Jeremy Sprinkle find another NFL team before the final roster cuts?