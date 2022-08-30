Cowboys React to Death of Longtime Former NFL Coach

The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the football world, are currently mourning the death of offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese.

Zampese died on Monday at the age of 86.

He spent more than 50 years coaching in college and in the NFL, 14 of which he spent with the Dallas Cowboys. He was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl in 1995.

On Monday evening, the Cowboys organization released a statement about Zamepese’s death and expressed its condolences.

“Ernie had a legendary coaching career in the NFL, but more importantly, he was an exceptional person who was cherished by everyone,” the statement said.

In addition to coaching the Cowboys, Zampese also spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as offensive coordinator and helped them rank in the top ten in passing yards five times.

He eventually retired from coaching in 2004 and won an award for outstanding achievement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with Zampese’s family and friends.