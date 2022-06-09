Cowboys Linebacker Reportedly Injured Late in Season

Dallas Cowboys backup linebacker Devante Bond suffered a serious knee injury during the previous OTA.

According to several sources, the 28-year-old veteran will miss the entire 2022 season after offseason surgery.

Bond was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma standout missed his rookie season on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. He played two full seasons for the Bucks before signing with the Chicago Bears midway through the 2019 season. His last appearance in the NFL was in 2020.

Bond played on the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2021 and signed a reserve/future contract with the team earlier this year. He was set for serious playing time along with reigning defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons and veteran LB Leighton Vander Ash.

Fourth-year cowboy Luke Gifford, second-year pro player Jabril Cox, sixth-round rookie Devin Harper and 2022 fifth-round player Damon Clark will be forced to step up in Bond’s absence.

In total, during his four-year active career in the NFL, Bond made 39 ball selections.