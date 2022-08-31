Cowboys have made an official decision on Tyrone Smith: what is trending in the sports world today

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys made an official decision on offensive lineman All-Pro Tyrone Smith.

Smith suffered a serious injury during training camp, which will cause him to miss most of the 2022 season. However, the Cowboys are still hoping that he will return.

Dallas made a procedural move this week that ensures both Smith and receiver James Washington will be able to return at some point this season.

Here’s more from Cowboys: Both deep shooter Jake McQuade and special teams veteran C.J. Goodwin re-signed contracts Wednesday after being released Tuesday as the Cowboys were down to 53 players.

The Cowboys needed those two spots for Tyrone Smith and James Washington. NFL rules state that injured players must be on the active roster for at least one day before returning to injured reserve if they want to return them at any point during the regular season.

Dallas is still hopeful that Smith will be able to return after hamstring surgery, but that may not happen until the last month of the regular season—if at all.

Will he be able to return to the playoffs?