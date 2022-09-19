Cowboys Announce Third-Week Decision on Dak Prescott

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys scored an unexpected victory as backup quarterback Cooper Rush led them to victory over the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, replacing the injured Dak Prescott.

But will Duck be available for the Cowboys’ big Week three matchup against the New York Giants? Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones has made it clear he won’t.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones announced that Duck would not be playing against the Giants in Week 3 and at best doubted that in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. He suggested that “the best thing would be” to spend the 4th or 5th week against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, Cooper Rush’s performance in the second week is likely to give fans confidence that they will be able to hold the fort while Duck recovers from a serious hand injury.

Cooper Rush completed 61 percent of his passes for 235 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter in a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rush is now 2-0 in two starts for the Cowboys in relieving Dak Prescott. Not bad for a player who didn’t make the starting lineup until his fifth year in the league.

If Rush can lead the Cowboys to at least one win over the next two weeks, they’ll be in pretty good shape when Duck returns mid-season.

Can the Cowboys beat the Giants in week three?