Cowboys Announce Decision on Michael Gallup’s Participation in Buccaneers Game

As expected, Michael Gallup will not participate in the Dallas Cowboys’ first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The fifth-year receiver is still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament he sustained during week 17 of the 2021 season.

Despite the fact that Gallup is not suitable in the first week, he is well on his way back. Earlier this week, he took to the field with disabilities, performing individual exercises and running routes during team training.

Team owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys will be “conservative” in treating Gallup’s injury, but this training activity seems to point to a return in the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. The Cowboys did not include Gallup in the IR squad, which means he is likely to return sometime during the first four weeks.

With the departure of Gallup, WR1 CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the Cowboys’ reduced broadband receiver corps will have to step up.

Sunday’s first-week matchup against the Buccaneers will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.