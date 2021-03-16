Cowboy Soul: Netflix releases movie trailer with Idris Elba

Netflix released today (16) the first trailer for Alma de Cowboy, the new film on the platform, starring Idris Elba. In the video, a man lives with the memory of the cowboys of the past who have been forgotten by history, while having to live with an unexpected company. Check out the preview.

Inspired by the novel Ghetto Cowboy, by G. Neri, and based on the cowboys of Philadelphia’s Fletcher Street, the film follows a troubled teenager (Caleb McLaughlin) finds himself torn between a life of crime and the vibrant subculture of urban Philadelphia cowboys, when decides to spend the summer with his distant father (Idris Elba).

Ricky Staub, who wrote the screenplay with Dan Walser, makes his feature film debut. The film is produced by Idris Elba along with Dan Walser, Lee Daniels, Tucker Tooley, Jeff G. Waxman and Jennifer Madeloff. The rest of the cast includes Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint and Clifford “Method Man” Smith.

Cowboy’s Soul hits the streaming giant’s catalog on April 2.