Cowboy Bebop: Netflix Live Action to Have Anime Composer

Cowboy Bebop: Netflix revealed this Tuesday (08), during the GEEKED WEEK event, that the Cowboy Bebop live action series will receive a soundtrack produced by Yoko Kanno. She is the composer responsible for creating the soundtrack for the anime, in 1998.

The video with the revelation featured actors John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) and Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine). The trio was already featured as their characters in the production.

The streaming giant even joked with the anticipation of fans who would like to see a teaser, saying “knowing it wasn’t a trailer” and asking for “patience”.

The Cowboy Bebop soundtrack is considered one of the most iconic in anime history and Netflix said there is no “Bebop without Yoko”. The songs are characterized by their instrumental and jazz feel.

Yoko Kanno is also remembered for work in productions such as Sakura Cardcaptor, Ghost in the Shell, Genesis of Aquarion and video games such as Ragnarok Online 2.

The Cowboy Bebop actor adaptation will be released in late 2021, between October and December on Netflix.